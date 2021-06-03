PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Viviana Casulcintron, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, directs the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), to deliver supplies to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a vertical replenishment March 6, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.09.2021 05:45 Photo ID: 6548298 VIRIN: 210306-N-FZ335-1138 Resolution: 3100x4657 Size: 1000.02 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: YABUCOA, PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.