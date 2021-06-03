USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) An H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), delivers cargo to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a vertical replenishment March 6, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

