    Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomes First Lady [Image 9 of 10]

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomes First Lady

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 8, 2021. Biden visited with military families as part of an on-going effort to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative to support service members, veterans and their families through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 23:27
    Photo ID: 6548046
    VIRIN: 210308-F-CR035-1010
    Resolution: 5576x3906
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomes First Lady [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Lady
    White House
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Airlift Wing
    FLOTUS
    Joining Forces

