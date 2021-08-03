The 62nd Airlift Wing command team greet First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 8, 2021. Biden visited with military families as part of an on-going effort to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative to support service members, veterans and their families through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6548047 VIRIN: 210308-F-CR035-1009 Resolution: 4252x2905 Size: 2.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomes First Lady [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rachel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.