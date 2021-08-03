Joint Base Lewis-McChord welcomes First Lady

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is greeted by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joe Arce, command chief with the 62nd Airlift Wing, and his spouse, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jennifer Arce, a flight medicine nurse with the 62nd Medical Squadron, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 8, 2021. Biden visited with military families as part of an on-going effort to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative to support service members, veterans and their families through wellness, education, and employment opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

