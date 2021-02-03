A F-22 Raptor from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during Orange Flag, 2 March. Orange Flag, the large force test event carried out three times annually by Air Force Test Center’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB, Calif., combined with the 53rd Wing’s Black Flag, bringing a first for the test community March 2-4. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Larson, Lockheed Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 21:55 Photo ID: 6548002 VIRIN: 210302-F-YN876-0639 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.