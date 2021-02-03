Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021

    Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders 

    Air Force Test Center

    A F-22 Raptor from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, refuels during Orange Flag, 2 March. Orange Flag, the large force test event carried out three times annually by Air Force Test Center’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards AFB, Calif., combined with the 53rd Wing’s Black Flag, bringing a first for the test community March 2-4. (Photo courtesy of Kyle Larson, Lockheed Martin)

    This work, Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021, by 2nd Lt. Christine Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021
    Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021
    Orange Flag Large Force Test Event March 2021

    Test like we fight: &lsquo;Orange Flag&rsquo;, &lsquo;Black Flag&rsquo; collaborate to accelerate change

    Black Flag
    Orange Flag
    Test

