Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Maria Martinez, assigned to the 821st Troop Command Battalion pauses for a portrait at the completion of the 2021 Oregon Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 27, at Camp Rilea Training Center, Warrenton, Ore. Martinez competed in the Enlisted Soldier division during three days of competition. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

