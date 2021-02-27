Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Jason Mahnesmith, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team pauses for a portrait at the completion of the 2021 Oregon Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 27, at Camp Rilea Training Center, Warrenton, Ore. Mahnesmith competed in the NCO division during three days of competition. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

