Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition

Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Trevor Foster, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team pauses for a portrait at the completion of the 2021 Oregon Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 27, at Camp Rilea Training Center, Warrenton, Ore. Foster won the Enlisted Soldier division during three days of competition and will advance to the regional competition later in the year. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

