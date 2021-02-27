Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 12]

    Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Spc. Trevor Foster, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team pauses for a portrait at the completion of the 2021 Oregon Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 27, at Camp Rilea Training Center, Warrenton, Ore. Foster won the Enlisted Soldier division during three days of competition and will advance to the regional competition later in the year. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard 2021 Best Warrior Competition [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. National Guard

