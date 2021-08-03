Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st BCT Devils expand battlefield footprint during JRTC rotation 21-05 [Image 7 of 10]

    1st BCT Devils expand battlefield footprint during JRTC rotation 21-05

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Christian Rowland, a fire support specialist assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, provides security during rotation 21-05 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., March 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 20:33
    Photo ID: 6547858
    VIRIN: 210308-A-JM925-0050
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    This work, 1st BCT Devils expand battlefield footprint during JRTC rotation 21-05 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Devil Brigade
    Paratrooper
    1 BCT

