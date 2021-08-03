1st BCT Devils expand battlefield footprint during JRTC rotation 21-05

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne walk across Geronimo Drop Zone during rotation 21-05 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., March 8, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US