Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti (left) and Airman 1st Class John Moore, both with 75th Force Support Squadron, are served a special birthday meal by Eric Smith, 75th FSS Food Services specialist, at the Hillcrest Dining Facility March 3, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. A new birthday meal program was introduced to allow dorm residents and guest to celebrate by receiving a special no-cost birthday meal and cake at the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6547522 VIRIN: 210303-F-LS255-0001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.73 MB Location: HILL AFB, UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.