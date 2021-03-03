Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families [Image 1 of 2]

    DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti (left) and Airman 1st Class John Moore, both with 75th Force Support Squadron, are served a special birthday meal by Eric Smith, 75th FSS Food Services specialist, at the Hillcrest Dining Facility March 3, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. A new birthday meal program was introduced to allow dorm residents and guest to celebrate by receiving a special no-cost birthday meal and cake at the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6547522
    VIRIN: 210303-F-LS255-0001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.73 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US
    This work, DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families [Image 2 of 2], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hill AFB
    DFAC
    Utah

