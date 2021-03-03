DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families

Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti (left) and Airman 1st Class John Moore, both with 75th Force Support Squadron, are served a birthday cake by Moses Thompson, 75th FSS Sustainment Flight chief, at the Hillcrest Dining Facility March 3, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base , Utah. A new birthday meal program was introduced to allow dorm residents and guest to celebrate by receiving a special no-cost birthday meal and cake at the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
