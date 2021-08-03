DFAC begins serving new customers, expands programs for Airmen and families

Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti (left) and Airman 1st Class John Moore, both with 75th...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Airman 1st Class Dawson Sigetti (left) and Airman 1st Class John Moore, both with 75th Force Support Squadron, are served a birthday cake by Moses Thompson, 75th FSS Sustainment Flight chief, at the Hillcrest Dining Facility March 3, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base , Utah. A new birthday meal program was introduced to allow dorm residents and guest to celebrate by receiving a special no-cost birthday meal and cake at the dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Hillcrest and Fast Eddie’s Dining Facilities on Hill Air Force Base expanded service to some new customers this month.



75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jenise Carroll signed a memo allowing Hill’s Department of Defense civilians to use the base’s dining facilities effective March 8. The new policy expands the number of meal options for employees on base, especially for shift workers.



“We need to take every opportunity to reinforce that we are all Airmen – uniformed and civilian – working together to accomplish our national defense mission, and authorizing our federal civilians to use Hill’s dining facilities improves quality-of-life for our workforce by providing them another place to eat.”



Previously, use of the dining facilities were restricted to enlisted members and a limited number of personnel authorized by the installation commander to meet mission requirements.



Hillcrest hours: Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. The Hillcrest is open weekends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, from 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for dinner, unless otherwise posted.



Fast Eddie’s hours: Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 a.m. for breakfast, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and from 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. Fast Eddie’s is open to those with flight line access only, and is closed weekends and federal holidays.



Similar to other facilities and services on base, uniformed military personnel have priority in-line for all meal periods.



Safety measures remain in effect while using the DFAC due to COVID-19, which includes customers washing their hands upon arrival and before getting in line, as well as wearing masks and observing social distancing practices.



“This is a great opportunity for civilians to have an additional on-base food operation where they can choose from a wide selection of meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Moses Thompson, 75th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight chief. “DFACs also have a variety of grab-and-go meals for those who have shorter meal periods, giving customers the choice of dining in or out.”



In addition to expanding food service to Hill’s civilian workforce, the Hillcrest is offering some new programs including monthly birthday dinners for Airmen, meals for the spouses and families of deployed Airmen, and a “Cooking with the Chef” class to teach Airmen how to meal prep.



The birthday dinner will treat dorm residents to a free dinner on the first Wednesday of their birthday month. One guest is allowed, but their meal would need to be purchased or put on a meal card. Birthday dinners include food such as steak, shrimp, baked chicken, or salmon with choice of starch, vegetable, salad bar, beverage, and cake. Airmen can contact their unit’s first sergeant to register for a birthday meal.



The dinner for spouse and families of deployed Airmen takes place on the third Friday of every month from 5-7 p.m. It’s offered free of charge as part of the Hill AFB Hearts Apart, which dedicated to connecting the families of deployed Airmen with the resources they need. A variety of meals are offered from the Hillcrest’s menu of the day or kids menu. Registration is required one week in advance by contacting the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 801-777-4681.



Cooking with the Chef is a monthly class designed for Airmen to learn cooking basics and how to prepare simple, inexpensive meals in their dorm rooms. Each month will focus on a different cooking skill or dish. The 75th Force Support Squadron’s Food Services staff is also planning on creating a website where Airman can download recipes. The next class is “Cooking pasta like a pro” and will be held March 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register by calling Food Services at 801-777-3686.



The new programs are a continuation efforts to improve the quality-of-life for Airmen at Hill AFB. In January, food service staff and volunteers completed phase one of a remodel project to modernize the Hillcrest and Fast Eddie’s Dining Facilities.



“Airmen are our most important resource and I am appreciative of the work our food service professionals have put into updating the Hillcrest dining facility, as well as creating these new and innovative programs for the benefit of our Airmen and their families,” said Carroll.