A crew chief from the 428th Fighter Squadron places chocks in front of an F-15SG Strike Eagle’s tire on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, 2,500 service members will participate in Red Flag 21-2 to train in intensive simulated air combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:44 Photo ID: 6547516 VIRIN: 210304-F-VM792-1228 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.73 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.