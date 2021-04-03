Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 8 of 9]

    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Natalie Rubenak 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15SG Strike Eagle from the 428th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, 2,500 service members will participate in Red Flag 21-2 to train in intensive simulated air combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:44
    Photo ID: 6547515
    VIRIN: 210304-F-VM792-1207
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
    428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    428th FS "Buccaneers&rdquo; participate in Red Flag 21-2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Buccaneers
    FS
    RFNAFB
    428th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT