An F-15SG Strike Eagle from the 428th Fighter Squadron taxis on the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, 2,500 service members will participate in Red Flag 21-2 to train in intensive simulated air combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 17:44
|Photo ID:
|6547515
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-VM792-1207
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Natalie Rubenak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
428th FS "Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2
LEAVE A COMMENT