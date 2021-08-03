428th FS “Buccaneers” participate in Red Flag 21-2

Photo By Airman Natalie Rubenak | A crew chief from the 428th Fighter Squadron places chocks in front of an F-15SG...... read more read more Photo By Airman Natalie Rubenak | A crew chief from the 428th Fighter Squadron places chocks in front of an F-15SG Strike Eagle’s tire on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2021. Over the course of two weeks, 2,500 service members will participate in Red Flag 21-2 to train in intensive simulated air combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Rubenak) see less | View Image Page

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho— The 428th Fighter Squadron’s Peace Carvin V is participating in exercise Red Flag 21-2, March 8 - 19, 2021 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Red Flag is an advanced combat aerial training scenario designed to refine capabilities of military aircrew by offering a realistic training environment. This exercise includes approximately 1,900 targets, realistic threat systems and aircraft from the 64th Aggressor Squadron who replicate near-peer adversary tactics.



The exercise takes place over the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area, which will give 428th FS aircrew more than 12,000 square miles of airspace to safely conduct intensive simulated air combat sorties.



“The exercise is a valuable opportunity for our Airmen to hone their competencies in a realistic training environment, alongside participants from other air forces,” said Lt. Col Shewan Goh, 428th FS PCV detachment commander. “The training was made more realistic by having a dedicated adversarial force employing advanced tactics and electronic warfare.”



Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel will be among 2,500 participants within Red Flag, working alongside U.S. and international participants from a dozen states, Sweden and seven NATO member nations. Red Flag allows for joint interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and partnered nations providing an opportunity to plan and work together to achieve mission success.



“Stringent and safe management measures for COVID-19 were put in place to ensure that our personnel were able to train safely such as the wearing of masks, safe distancing, cohorting to limit physical interaction between and within detachments,” Goh said. “We are thankful to the USAF for the opportunity to participate in the exercise and look forward to more opportunities to train together.”