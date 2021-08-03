Pvt. Nathaniel J. Farsdale, an 18-year-old of RS Twin Cities from Walcott, North Dakota, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 12, 2021. Farsdale graduated from Home School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Aaron Jones to serve as a Reconnaissance Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6547434
|VIRIN:
|210308-M-OQ594-1017
|Resolution:
|3970x2647
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT