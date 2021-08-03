Hotel Company Honormen

Pfc. Colby A. Galbraith, an 18-year-old of RS Dallas from Fort Irwin, California, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 12, 2021. Galbraith graduated from Kubasaki High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Dawit Tesfaei to serve as an Electronics Maintenance Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

