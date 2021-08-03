Hotel Company Honormen

Pvt. Richard D. Hale, a 20-year-old of RS Twin Cities from Gonvick, Minnesota, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 12, 2021. Hale graduated from Weems Prep Academy and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Christopher Woolard to serve as a Communications Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

