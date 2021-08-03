Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Honormen [Image 1 of 7]

    Hotel Company Honormen

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Pvt. Richard D. Hale, a 20-year-old of RS Twin Cities from Gonvick, Minnesota, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 12, 2021. Hale graduated from Weems Prep Academy and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Christopher Woolard to serve as a Communications Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

