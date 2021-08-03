Pvt. Richard D. Hale, a 20-year-old of RS Twin Cities from Gonvick, Minnesota, is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 12, 2021. Hale graduated from Weems Prep Academy and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Christopher Woolard to serve as a Communications Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 16:40
|Photo ID:
|6547424
|VIRIN:
|210308-M-OQ594-1009
|Resolution:
|4044x2696
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
