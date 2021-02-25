SUBASE New London Firefighters Conduct Rescue Drill aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789)

210225-N-ME396-1102 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 25, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Fire Department (SBFD) firefighters use ropes to create a lifting system aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789) during a simulated rescue drill. The SBFD conducted a rescue drill aboard Indiana to test and perfect the ability to extract injured personnel from Virginia-class submarines while honing coordination with submarine crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

