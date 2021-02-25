SUBASE New London Firefighters Conduct Rescue Drill aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789)

210225-N-ME396-1068 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 25, 2021) USS Indiana (SSN 789) Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Robert Johnson speaks with Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London Fire Department (SBFD) Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Post and some of his firefighters. The SBFD conducted a rescue drill aboard Indiana to test and perfect the ability to extract injured personnel from Virginia-class submarines while honing coordination with submarine crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

