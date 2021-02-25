Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBASE New London Firefighters Conduct Rescue Drill aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 5 of 9]

    SUBASE New London Firefighters Conduct Rescue Drill aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210225-N-ME396-1069 GROTON, Conn. (Feb. 25, 2021) Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London firefighters guide a firetruck ladder from the pier to the topside of USS Indiana (SSN 789) during a simulated rescue drill. The SBFD conducted a rescue drill aboard Indiana to test and perfect the ability to extract injured personnel from Virginia-class submarines while honing coordination with submarine crews. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 15:11
    Photo ID: 6547243
    VIRIN: 210225-N-ME396-1069
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 616.92 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SUBASE New London Firefighters Conduct Rescue Drill aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

