    Pope AAF, NC, 43 AMOG Hosts Gryphon Storm [Image 5 of 9]

    Pope AAF, NC, 43 AMOG Hosts Gryphon Storm

    POPE AAF, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by James Bove 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group Public Affairs

    The 43 Air Mobility Operations Group held a mobility exercise codename Gryphon Storm. Members at all levels simulated strategic, tactical, and operational pre and re-deployment actions in a MOPP Ready environment while remaining postured to advance to MOPP 4 at a moments notice. Other scenarios included FPCON changes, 100% ID Checks, facility lockdowns and becoming comfortable and familiar with performing duties out of truck, ruck or tent.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6547038
    VIRIN: 210304-F-UD577-1005
    Resolution: 3370x2247
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: POPE AAF, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pope AAF, NC, 43 AMOG Hosts Gryphon Storm [Image 9 of 9], by James Bove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pope AAF

