Pope AAF, NC, 43 AMOG Hosts Gryphon Storm

The 43 Air Mobility Operations Group held a mobility exercise codename Gryphon Storm. Members at all levels simulated strategic, tactical, and operational pre and re-deployment actions in a MOPP Ready environment while remaining postured to advance to MOPP 4 at a moments notice. Other scenarios included FPCON changes, 100% ID Checks, facility lockdowns and becoming comfortable and familiar with performing duties out of truck, ruck or tent.

