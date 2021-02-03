The 43 Air Mobility Operations Group held a mobility exercise codename Gryphon Storm. Members at all levels simulated strategic, tactical, and operational pre and re-deployment actions in a MOPP Ready environment while remaining postured to advance to MOPP 4 at a moments notice. Other scenarios included FPCON changes, 100% ID Checks, facility lockdowns and becoming comfortable and familiar with performing duties out of truck, ruck or tent.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6547033
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-UD577-1002
|Resolution:
|3050x2033
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|POPE AAF, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pope AAF, NC 43 AMOG Hosts Gryphon Storm [Image 9 of 9], by James Bove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT