All American WWII, four combat jump Veteran laid to rest

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    82nd Airborne Division

    A photo of Pfc. Harvey Brown during World War II. Pfc. Brown was one of less than 3,000 Paratroopers to make all four combat jumps during World War II and fought in Italy, France, The Netherlands and Belgium. (Courtesy Photo)

