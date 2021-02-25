All American WWII, four combat jump Veteran laid to rest

A photo of Pfc. Harvey Brown during World War II. Pfc. Brown was one of less than 3,000 Paratroopers to make all four combat jumps during World War II and fought in Italy, France, The Netherlands and Belgium. (Courtesy Photo)

Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US