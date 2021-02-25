A photo of Pfc. Harvey Brown during World War II. Pfc. Brown was one of less than 3,000 Paratroopers to make all four combat jumps during World War II and fought in Italy, France, The Netherlands and Belgium. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6547024
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-XX000-003
|Resolution:
|2491x1780
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, All American WWII, four combat jump Veteran laid to rest [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All American WWII, four combat jump Veteran laid to rest
LEAVE A COMMENT