A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, displays an empty missile rail after participating in a live missile fire exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2021. The training mission was successful in firing four AIM-120B missiles at a subscale drone target, testing the pilot’s combat readiness in a peacetime environment to ensure full capability during a wartime setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 07:16 Photo ID: 6546489 VIRIN: 210303-F-AN818-220 Resolution: 6590x4393 Size: 4.84 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.