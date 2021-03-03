U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, fire four AIM-120B missiles simultaneously during a live fire training mission over the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2021. The training employed munitions against a drone target, testing the pilot’s combat readiness in a peacetime environment to ensure full capability during a wartime setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6546488
|VIRIN:
|210303-F-AN818-182
|Resolution:
|4673x2629
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
