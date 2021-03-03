Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 7 of 9]

    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles and F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, fire four AIM-120B missiles simultaneously during a live fire training mission over the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2021. The training employed munitions against a drone target, testing the pilot’s combat readiness in a peacetime environment to ensure full capability during a wartime setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    VIRIN: 210303-F-AN818-182
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

