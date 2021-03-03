Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron returns to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after participating in a live missile fire exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2021. The training met mission requirements for fighter pilots to become combat ready in a wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
