Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 9 of 9]

    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron returns to Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, after participating in a live missile fire exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, March 3, 2021. The training met mission requirements for fighter pilots to become combat ready in a wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 07:16
    Photo ID: 6546490
    VIRIN: 210303-F-AN818-258
    Resolution: 6801x4534
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire
    Liberty Wing tests combat capabilities during live missile fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    USAFE
    F-15
    48FW
    100ARW
    AIM-120B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT