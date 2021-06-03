PACIFIC OCEAN (March 6, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Machinist’s Mate Samuel Brown, from Rocky Mountain, Va., strings a fishing rod on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 6, 2021.The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

