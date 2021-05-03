PACIFIC OCEAN (March 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum, from Wake Forest, N.C., treats a simulated patient during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 5, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6546412
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-DK867-1120
|Resolution:
|4801x3201
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT