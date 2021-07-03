USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

210307-N-VD554-0039 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) – Sailors on the damage control training team prepare for a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 03:39
|Photo ID:
|6546377
|VIRIN:
|210307-N-VD554-0039
|Resolution:
|6697x3767
|Size:
|819.34 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
