210307-N-VD554-0039 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) – Sailors on the damage control training team prepare for a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:39 Photo ID: 6546377 VIRIN: 210307-N-VD554-0039 Resolution: 6697x3767 Size: 819.34 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.