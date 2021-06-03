210306-N-VD554-0173 TOKYO BAY, Japan (March 6, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Kevin Garza, from San Antonio, looks through a gyroscope aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:39 Photo ID: 6546376 VIRIN: 210306-N-VD554-0173 Resolution: 5579x3138 Size: 743.73 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.