210306-N-VD554-0173 TOKYO BAY, Japan (March 6, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Kevin Garza, from San Antonio, looks through a gyroscope aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 03:39
|Photo ID:
|6546376
|VIRIN:
|210306-N-VD554-0173
|Resolution:
|5579x3138
|Size:
|743.73 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Underway Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aronron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
