    USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Rafael Peralta Conducts Crash and Salvage Drill

    AT SEA

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aronron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210307-N-VD554-0134 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Darlan Davis, from Detroit, check for hotpots on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and is on patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:39
    VIRIN: 210307-N-VD554-0134
    Location: AT SEA
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    operations
    damage control
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Warlords
    HSM 51

