Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project, allowing hands-on training focused on constructing a temporary fortified position. The joint training effort, dubbed "Joint Training Red Palace" improves interoperability between U.S. and Kuwaiti forces and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.
02.02.2021
03.08.2021
|6546325
|210202-A-IO915-0002
|699x459
|91 KB
|KW
|2
|0
