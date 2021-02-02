Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project.

    Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project.

    KUWAIT

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project, allowing hands-on training focused on constructing a temporary fortified position. The joint training effort, dubbed "Joint Training Red Palace" improves interoperability between U.S. and Kuwaiti forces and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 02:06
    VIRIN: 210202-A-IO915-0001
    This work, Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project, by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    16th Engineer Brigade
    Kuwaiti Land Forces
    Land Forces Institute
    Kuwaiti Engineers
    Task Force Iron Castle

