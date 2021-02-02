Task Force Iron Castle Engineers and Kuwaiti Land Force Soldiers from the Land Forces Institute collaborate on a forward operating base (FOB) construction project, allowing hands-on training focused on constructing a temporary fortified position. The joint training effort, dubbed "Joint Training Red Palace" improves interoperability between U.S. and Kuwaiti forces and builds the relationships necessary for future operations together.

