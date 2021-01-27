Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMS takes on ACE [Image 4 of 4]

    CMS takes on ACE

    JAPAN

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron repair an ejection seat at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Egress specialists verify aircraft ejection component’s safety, security and serviceability to ensure all seats meet the standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 23:46
    Photo ID: 6546293
    VIRIN: 210127-F-RW874-0005
    Resolution: 7657x4577
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMS takes on ACE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMS takes on ACE
    CMS takes on ACE
    CMS takes on ACE
    CMS takes on ACE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT