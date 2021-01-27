Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron repair an ejection seat at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Egress specialists verify aircraft ejection component’s safety, security and serviceability to ensure all seats meet the standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)
This work, CMS takes on ACE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
