Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron check diagnostics for an F-100 jet engine on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-100 engines are part of the F-15 fighter jet assigned to Kadena, whose primary mission is to provide ready air and space power to promote U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region during peacetime, through crisis and in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 23:46
|Photo ID:
|6546291
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-RW874-0002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMS takes on ACE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT