An Airman from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron works on an F-100 jet engine on Kadena Air Base, Japan. The F-100 engines are part of the F-15 fighter jet assigned to Kadena, whose primary mission is to provide ready air and space power to promote U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific region during peacetime, through crisis and in war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 23:46 Photo ID: 6546290 VIRIN: 210127-F-RW874-0001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.58 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMS takes on ACE [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.