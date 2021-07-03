USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns from deployment

210307-N-DI108-0031 BREMERTON (March 7, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joseph Navarro, a San Jose, CA native, poses for a photo with his significant other. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash. after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Lee)

