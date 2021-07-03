Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns from deployment [Image 14 of 17]

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns from deployment

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Allen Lee 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210307-N-DI108-0008 BREMERTON (March 7, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Fant, a Jacksonville, N.C. native, meets his daughter for the first time. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport of Bremerton, Wash. after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Lee)

