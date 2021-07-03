Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, greets Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz with the 145th Airlift Wing during a base tour at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 7, 2021. Dietz released authority as 145th Airlift Wing Command Chief during a Change of Authority ceremony yesterday, March 6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6546111
|VIRIN:
|210307-Z-KG453-1038
|Resolution:
|2123x2654
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Sasseville visits NCANG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
