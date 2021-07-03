Lt. Gen. Sasseville visits NCANG

Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, greets 118th Air Support Operations Squadron Technical Air Control Party, Tech Sgt. Joshua Garrison, during a base tour at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 7, 2021. Garrison was awarded Outstanding Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for his unit.

