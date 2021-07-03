Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Sasseville visits NCANG [Image 4 of 7]

    Lt. Gen. Sasseville visits NCANG

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Marc H. Sasseville, greets 118th Air Support Operations Squadron Technical Air Control Party, Tech Sgt. Joshua Garrison, during a base tour at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, March 7, 2021. Garrison was awarded Outstanding Non-commissioned Officer of the Year for his unit.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 19:05
    Photo ID: 6546110
    VIRIN: 210307-Z-KG453-1058
    Resolution: 3716x2478
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
