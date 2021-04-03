Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kendra Ransum 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Paul D. Purcell, a 700th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, gives a thumbs up while flying over Rome, Ga., March 4, 2021. Multiple C-130s flew together as part of Baltic Wolf 2021, a large formation exercise incorporating other units within the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6545702
    VIRIN: 210304-F-UR202-0208
    Resolution: 4106x2732
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #reserveready #reservereform #reserveresilience

