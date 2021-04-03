Master Sgts. Andrew S. Cline and Antwun T. Cotton, both 94th Operations Support Squadron loadmasters, prepare to drop a Low-Cost-Low-Altitude airdrop over Rome, Ga. March 4, 2021. Multiple C-130s flew together as part of Baltic Wolf 2021, a large formation exercise incorporating other units within the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6545703
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-UR202-0247
|Resolution:
|3922x2610
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
