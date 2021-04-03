Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kendra Ransum 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Multiple C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Rome, Ga. March 4, 2021. Dobbins Air Reserve Base worked together with aircrew from Maxwell Air Force Base and Peoria Air National Guard Base for formation exercise Baltic Wolf 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6545704
    VIRIN: 210304-F-UR202-0279
    Resolution: 4218x2811
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #reserveready #reservereform #reserveresilience

