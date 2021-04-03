Multiple C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Rome, Ga. March 4, 2021. Dobbins Air Reserve Base worked together with aircrew from Maxwell Air Force Base and Peoria Air National Guard Base for formation exercise Baltic Wolf 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kendra A. Ransum)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6545704
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-UR202-0279
|Resolution:
|4218x2811
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Dobbins, Other AFRC Units Participate in Large-Scale Military Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kendra Ransum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT